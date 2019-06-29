Hoopfest

Redmond sisters playing in Hoopfest together for first time

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:18 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:19 PM PDT

Redmond sisters playing in Hoopfest together for first time

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jazmine and Jade Redmond have traveled the world playing basketball and they grew up playing in Hoopfest, but they've never played together.  This weekend for the first time the sisters will join forces as they try to win the co-ed elite division.

The Redmond sisters played against each other in college, and are happy to be teammates again after so long.

KXLY's Alyssa Charlston has the story of the Hoopfest family.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS