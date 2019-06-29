Redmond sisters playing in Hoopfest together for first time

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jazmine and Jade Redmond have traveled the world playing basketball and they grew up playing in Hoopfest, but they've never played together. This weekend for the first time the sisters will join forces as they try to win the co-ed elite division.

The Redmond sisters played against each other in college, and are happy to be teammates again after so long.

KXLY's Alyssa Charlston has the story of the Hoopfest family.