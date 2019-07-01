Hoopfest

Isaiah Thomas plays HORSE at Hoopfest with Spokane parasport athlete

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 08:02 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time NBA All-Star and Washington Husky great Isaiah Thomas showed up at Hoopfest 2019 to play a game of HORSE with Spokane wheelchair athlete Phillip Croft.

The first game, Thomas stood and shot with his normal form. For the second game, he sat in a chair for every shot to show the difficulty of playing in a wheelchair looks like.

The event was sponsored by Guardian Life in partnership with Parasport Spokane.

