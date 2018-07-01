Isaiah Edwards crowned Hoopfest dunk champion

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not often we have as clear of a winner in the Dunk Contest at Hoopfest as we did this year. There were some nice attempts, but this was really a one man show.

Isaiah Edwards moved into the Dunk finals with an impressive warm-up dunk yesterday, failing to get his best attempt during the ones that count.

Today, among seven other competitors, Edwards from Portland won by jumping over a fellow competitor while taking the ball from his hands, and slammed it home with two hands. Congrats to this year's Dunk Contest champion.