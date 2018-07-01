Hoopfest

Isaiah Edwards crowned Hoopfest dunk champion

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 03:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 03:53 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not often we have as clear of a winner in the Dunk Contest at Hoopfest as we did this year. There were some nice attempts, but this was really a one man show.

Isaiah Edwards moved into the Dunk finals with an impressive warm-up dunk yesterday, failing to get his best attempt during the ones that count. 

Today, among seven other competitors, Edwards from Portland won by jumping over a fellow competitor while taking the ball from his hands, and slammed it home with two hands. Congrats to this year's Dunk Contest champion.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS