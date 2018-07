Hoopfest 2018 Dunk Contest Semifinals

SPOKANE, Wash. - FORMER ZAGS SILAS MELSON, KYLE WILTJER, AND ERIC MCCLELLAN KNOW A LITTLE SOMETHING ABOUT PLAYING ABOVE THE RIM..THEY WERE OUR JUDGES THIS AFTERNOON.

SPOKANE'S OWN QUINTON ELMER WENT OFF THE BACKBOARD AND THROWS DOWN THE REVERSE..THAT WAS GOOD ENOUGH TO GET HIM TO THE FINALS.



SAM CHANNON OUT OF SEATTLE WAS IMPRESSIVE WITH A LITTLE UP AND UNDER..HE MOVES ON TO TOMORROW.



AND THE DUNK OF THE DAY CAME IN WARMUPS FROM ISAIAH EDWARDS...THE LOB BEHIND THE BACK AND THROWS HIMSELF THE ALLY-OOP FOR THE FLUSH...HE TOO WILL BE IN THE FINALS TOMORROW AT 3 AT NIKE CENTER COURT.