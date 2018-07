High school USA 3x3 team wins women's elite at Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - DEFENDING CHAMPION Y-Y-C CANADA WOULD USE THEIR EXPERIENCE TO JUMP OUT TO A QUICK LEAD..ROBYN BUNA BANKS IN A TWO...OLD CHAMPS UP 7-2.



BUT STARS AND STRIPES A TEAM THAT REPRESENTS THE U-S-A AT THE HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL WOULDN'T BACK DOWN..HAILEY VAN-LITH WITH INCREDIBLE BALL HANDLING AND GETS HER SHOT TO GO...THEY HAD THE LEAD



AND THE STARS AND STRIPES WOULD PUT IT AWAY...PAIGE BUEKERS GETS THE GAME WINNING HOOP...SO THE WOMEN'S OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP IS TAKEN HOME BY A HIGH SCHOOL TEAM..AND THEY WERE VERY GOOD...AND HAPPY TO BE CHAMPS.