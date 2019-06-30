High flying dunkers take center stage at Spokane's Hoopfest
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most popular events at Spokane's Hoopfest every year is the slam dunk contest. Today some of the highest flyers the tournament had to offer put on a show at center court.
The finals in the 2019 dunk contest will be held Sunday at 3 at center court.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- A's use late offensive surge to top Mariners 5-2
- Another big hit from Edman lifts Cardinals past Mariners 5-4
- Chestnut, Sudo defend titles at 2019 hot dog eating contest
- Zach Norvell Jr. knocks down game-winning 3 for Lakers at California Classic
- Josh Perkins looking to make NBA roster this summer
- Klay Thompson signs Max Contract