Hoopfest

High flying dunkers take center stage at Spokane's Hoopfest

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 06:27 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 06:27 PM PDT

High flying dunkers take center stage at Spokane's Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most popular events at Spokane's Hoopfest every year is the slam dunk contest.  Today some of the highest flyers the tournament had to offer put on a show at center court.

The finals in the 2019 dunk contest will be held Sunday at 3 at center court.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS