Fisher father and son play together at Hoopfest Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - RODRICK FISHER IS ENROLLED AT WASHINGTON STATE AND IS GETTING READY FOR HIS FRESHMAN SEASON AS A RECEIVER FOR THE COUGAR FOOTBALL TEAM..BUT HE COULDN'T WAIT TO COME HOME AND PLAY IN HOOPFEST WITH HIS DAD.

Adam Fisher: "Asked him if he wanted to come up and play and said hey we'll have a good time together we had a blast last year so we're looking forward to it."



Rodrick Fisher "It means a little family fun a little time to get away and just enjoy the day I guess."



ENJOYING THE DAY, ON A RARE OCCASION RODRICK IS DOING SOMETHING OTHER THAN FOCUSING ON FOOTBALL.

rodrick "it's fun to be able to just play around and kind of be yourself and play a little bit of basketball cause a lot of time we don't get to do that, we're so consumed by football all the time so it's just nice to be able to do something else."



AND HE DIDN'T COME ALONE. FISHER CONVINCED FELLOW FRESHMAN TO BE MAX BORGHI TO COME UP, AND BEING FROM COLORADO..HE WAS IN FOR A SURPRISE.



Max Borghi: "It's crazy I didn't know what to expect I didn't know what to expect coming into it but I heard this is like one fifth of the whole thing there are so many people here so many games going on, it's kind of a culture shock."



PLAYING WITH YOUR SON..ALWAYS A GOOD TIME..TRYING TO KEEP UP WITH A DIVISION ONE COLLEGE ATHLETE..MAYBE A LITTLE LESS FUN.



Adam: "Well, that's a good question we'll see time will tell."



Rodrick "Man, he's a good shooter so he better ball with us but other than that, I'm just excited to play with him, get a little more time."



ARE YOU AFRAID THAT YOU'RE GOING TO FEEL THE WRATH OF COACH LEACH WHEN THEY FIND OUT THAT THESE GUYS ARE PLAYING?



Adam: "We'll keep that on the down low, as best we can."



Borghi: "They don't know we're here but they're probably going to see this so, sorry coach."

