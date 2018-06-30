For visiting Hoopfest teams, Spokane has plenty to offer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Of the roughly 250,000 people that are expected to pack downtown Spokane for Hoopfest weekend, many of them are not from the city itself.

But a weekend of basketball, usually summer sun and the unique kind camaraderie that accompanies sports tournaments is, for a lot of teams, worth the trip.

The Bradys, from North Dakota, packed up two vehicles with three Hoopfest teams and plenty of courtside fans earlier this week. They checked in on Friday morning.

Damon Brady, who plays the role of coach this weekend, said they've been to Hoopfest once before. The event – and they city that hosts it- have changed some since he's been here last.

Riverfront Park has undergone major renovations. The Looff Carrousel recently reopened in a new building, the Howard Street Bride has been redone and families like Brady's can enjoy the park's new skate ribbon.

Not far from Nike Center Court is a new Nike factory store, opened in the bottom of the renovated Macy's building known, now, as the 'M.'

Information stations will be set up through parts of the city during Hoopfest for directions and recommendations.



