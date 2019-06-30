Hoopfest

"He's our fourth" Collin Sather's memory honored by Hoopfest team

"He's our fourth" Collin Sather's memory honored by Hoopfest team

SPOKANE, Wash. - In February the Idaho Vandal and West Valley Eagle families were rocked when football star Collin Sather lost his battle with cancer.  This weekend, his former basketball teammates played in his honor, with Collin listed as their fourth player.

Sather Strong took the court Saturday with heavy hearts as Sather's family was there to cheer them on.  

 

