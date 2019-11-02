High School Sports

Part three of FNSE 11-1 includes a special edition of plays of the week

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 11:53 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:01 AM PDT

Part three of FNSE 11-1 includes a special edition of plays of the week

SPOKANE, Wash. - The final week of the regular season in Washington, the first week of playoffs in Idaho, it's all part of this week's Friday Night Sports Extra.

In part three we head out to Wellpinit for a showdown with Springdale, and one of our own makes an appearance on plays of the week.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS