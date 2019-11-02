High School Sports

GSL titles are crowned in part one of FNSE 11-1

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 11:49 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:56 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The final week of the regular season in Washington, the first week of playoffs in Idaho, it's all part of this week's Friday Night Sports Extra.

The GSL 4A, and 3A races are decided tonight as well as a surprise appearance by East Valley and West Valley.

