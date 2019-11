SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday night in the GSL was a big deal tonight with Gonzaga Prep having to come from behind against Lewis & Clark to win 21-20 and lock up a spot in the playoffs. North Central got also got their first win of the season over Rogers at Joe Albi Stadium.

Still plenty of playoff spots on the line tomorrow night. in high school football, and we will have all the highlighs on Friday Night Sports Extra at 11pm.