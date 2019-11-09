Friday Night Sports Extra Part 2 11-8-2019: local teams try to end with a W
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's playoff time! The 4 News Now sports team brings you the season finale of Friday Night Sports Extra as local teams try to finish their season on high notes.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Friday Night Sports Extra Part 1 11-8-2019 CDA, Gprep and Mt. Spokane move on
- Washington State and Cal both fighting for bowl eligibility Saturday
- Kyle Smith era begins with blowout win for Cougars
- Cougar VB picks up another big road win
- Kispert leads Gonzaga to opening-game win
- Eagles cruise to blowout win in season opener