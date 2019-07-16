Eastern Washington Surf wins NPL National Championship tournament

The EW Surf SC G03 WNPL team coached by Shea Swoboda and assistant coach Brian Scott were crowned the NPL National Champions with a 1-0 victory over New England Futbol Club (NEFC) in Commerce City, Colorado on 15 July. EW Surf SC G03 WNPL becomes the first Puget Sound Premier League (PSPL) team to capture a national title at the NPL Finals.

EW Surf SC scored in the 28th minute off the foot of Jordie Breedman and displayed stellar team defense to seal the 1-0 victory. The victory capped off a tremendous and exciting week for EW Surf SC at the NPL Finals.

On Thursday, 11 July, 80 teams from around the country converged on DICK’S Sporting Goods Park to compete for the Girls NPL Finals. Every year, NPLs from around the country compete throughout the year in their respective league competitions with their sights set on the ultimate prize: national championships. For girls, that national postseason opportunity is the Girls NPL Finals. EW Surf SC G03 and G04 WNPL both represented Eastern Washington, the PSPL and our club this week at the NPL Finals in Commerce City as winners of the Washington National Premier League.

The 2003 age group was the most tightly contested group on day one of the NPL Finals. Of the six total games, four were decided by a single goal, one ended in a tie, and the other was a 2-0 result. EW Surf SC G03 was drawn into Group A with the Dallas Sting representing the Red River NPL, the Hattiesburg Futbol Club (HFC) representing the Gulf States Premier League and, eventual championship foe, NEFC representing the New England NPL.

In their first game, EW Surf SC lost a hard fought battle against NEFC by a score of 1-0. The initial loss would ultimately be EW Surf SC’s only stumble throughout the week. On day two, EW Surf began their eventual march to the championship with a resounding 4-0 victory over the Dallas Sting. The third day, Saturday, was crucial as teams either survived and advanced to the semi-finals or saw their seasons come to a close. EW Surf SC closed group play with another strong 2-0 win over HFC and advanced to the semi-finals as the top #2 seed.

Sunday saw EW Surf square off against USA Mt. Pleasant from the South Atlantic NPL in an exciting game. With only 15 minutes remaining, EW Surf SC led 2-1 until USA Mt. Pleasant evened the score with a late goal. Both teams held strong through two overtime periods and went to penalty kicks to determine the finalist. EW Surf prevailed on kicks from the mark to set up a rematch with NEFC to determine the National Championship.

The championship game between EW Surf and NEFC was the most tightly contested of the day with each team trading energetic counter-attacks throughout. Jordie Breedman’s 1st half goal proved to be the difference maker and our players, families, and coaches saw years of hard work and dedication pay off with the club’s 1st National Championship.

We cannot overstate how proud we are of our girls and their accomplishments. They will forever be the first EW Surf SC National Championship team and serve as a great inspiration to both our boys and girls players across all ages and levels of play. Congratulations to our Director of Coaching, Shea Swoboda, who led both the G03 and G04 teams to qualify for the NPL Finals and great work by our technical staff to give these players the advanced skills and mindset to succeed at the highest levels.