Battle of Central Valley leads off part two of FNSE 11-1
SPOKANE, Wash. - The final week of the regular season in Washington, the first week of playoffs in Idaho, it's all part of this week's Friday Night Sports Extra.
Central Valley and University go head-to-head even if their video came as a surprise to us.
We also head out to Deer Park, Riverside, and Lakeside.
SPORTS HEADLINES
