Gordon added to 2019 Maxwell Award watch list

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State senior quarterback Anthony Gordon was one of four players added to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Thursday.



The Maxwell Award has been presented to the outstanding collegiate football player in America since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell.



Gordon entered the week leading the country in passing yards (2,146), passing yards-per-game (429.7) and second in touchdown passes (22). The Pacifica, Calif. native was the first Cougar starting quarterback to start a season with four straight 400-yard games and set a Pac-12 and WSU single-game record with nine touchdown passes against UCLA. Gordon also sits tenth in the country in completion percentage (72.0) and owns a pair of Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week Awards.



Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on October 29and three finalists will be announced November 25. The winners of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be held on December 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The formal presentation of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 6, 2020.

