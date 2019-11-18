Sports

Gonzaga women's basketball cracks AP Top 25

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:31 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Women's Basketball is ranked 23rd in the nation, according to the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Zags put up an impressive fight against No. 3 Stanford on Sunday, ultimately falling 70-76 in overtime.

The battle earned the 2-1 Zags their first Top 25 ranking of the 2019-2020 season so far. 

  1. Oregon   
  2. Baylor
  3. Stanford
  4. UConn
  5. South  Carolina
  6. Texas  A&M
  7. Oregon  St.
  8. Louisville
  9.  Maryland
  10. Mississippi  St.
  11. UCLA
  12. Florida  St.
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC  State
  15. Michigan  St.
  16. Miami 
  17. Syracuse
  18. Indiana
  19. DePaul 
  20. Arkansas 
  21. Michigan 
  22. South  Florida
  23. Gonzaga
  24. Tennessee 
  25. West  Virginia         

