Gonzaga women's basketball cracks AP Top 25
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Women's Basketball is ranked 23rd in the nation, according to the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Zags put up an impressive fight against No. 3 Stanford on Sunday, ultimately falling 70-76 in overtime.
The battle earned the 2-1 Zags their first Top 25 ranking of the 2019-2020 season so far.
- Oregon
- Baylor
- Stanford
- UConn
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Oregon St.
- Louisville
- Maryland
- Mississippi St.
- UCLA
- Florida St.
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Michigan St.
- Miami
- Syracuse
- Indiana
- DePaul
- Arkansas
- Michigan
- South Florida
- Gonzaga
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
