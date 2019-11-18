Gonzaga women's basketball cracks AP Top 25

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Women's Basketball is ranked 23rd in the nation, according to the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Zags put up an impressive fight against No. 3 Stanford on Sunday, ultimately falling 70-76 in overtime.

The battle earned the 2-1 Zags their first Top 25 ranking of the 2019-2020 season so far.

Oregon Baylor Stanford UConn South Carolina Texas A&M Oregon St. Louisville Maryland Mississippi St. UCLA Florida St. Kentucky NC State Michigan St. Miami Syracuse Indiana DePaul Arkansas Michigan South Florida Gonzaga Tennessee West Virginia

