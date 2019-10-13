Gonzaga women show early composure at 2019 Fan Fest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Last season Gonzaga women's basketball earned their 15th WCC regular season title, made their 11th NCAA appearance and on Saturday, got a fresh start to 2019 with Fan Fest.

Hear from Lisa Fortier and Jill Townsend as she made her return after a season-ending leg injury in the WCC tournament last season.

Lisa fortier: "I thought we didn't turn the ball over as much as we do a lot of times in these, I think that's partially due to the fact that we're pretty veteran and also we have experience we know where people are suppose to be with the foreign tour and our freshman are just pretty heady, and they know what to do with the ball."

Jill Townsend: "Yeah, it was fun it was good to be back there, even if it was against the team, I just can't wait to, you know when we're all on the same bench but yeah it felt great to be back especially in front of the crowd, the crowd was great."