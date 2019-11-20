Zags stay undefeated in Tillie's return
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 8th ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs got a true test from U-T Arlington before holding on for a 72-66 win Tuesday.
Senior forward Killian Tillie got the start in his 2019-20 debut returning from a knee procedure and scored 15 points.
The Mavericks played tough defense and led most of the first half until Ryan Woolridge hit a runner as time expired in the half to give Gonzaga a one point lead at the break.
With the win Gonzaga improves to 5-0 on the season, they will host CSU Bakersfield Saturday at 5pm.
