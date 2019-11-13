Zags sign two players to letters of intent

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few announced the signing of Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther to National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

Dominick Harris, 6-4, 190, Guard, Murrieta, Calif. (Rancho Christian)

Harris averaged 24 points and three assists per game through his first three years of high school. After scoring 24.5 points per outing during his sophomore season at Pacifica High School, he transferred to nationally-ranked Rancho Christian High School as a junior. After playing an impressive national schedule, he helped guide Rancho Christian to 26 wins and a Top-10 ranking in California as a junior.

Harris earned California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 6 Player of the Year honors as a freshman while leading Pacifica Christian to the championship game.

Harris is ranked No. 60 in the Class of 2020 by 247 Sports. He is a four-star recruit according to ESPN, ranked as the 59th-best recruit in the Class of 2020.

"Dominick comes from such a wonderful and supportive family," Few said. "He's been committed for quite a while, so he's kind of already been a part of the program. It's great to finally make it official. Dom's really improved since we first saw him, he's a really hardworking and motivated player that will be able to play multiple positions on the perimeter. He can shoot it, score it, drive it, defend and fills a lot of buckets from a coaching standpoint. He's going to be a great addition."

Julian Strawther, 6-7, 210, Guard, Henderson, Nev. (Liberty)

Strawther, who is No. 63 in 247 Sports' ratings and No. 70 in ESPN's top 100, will join the Zags as a freshman in 2020-21. The four-star recruit is a skilled, athletic guard with shooting range.

Strawther averaged 27.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a junior at Liberty High School. He averaged 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2018.

This past summer at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece, Strawther was second in the tournament averaging 22 points per game at 45 percent shooting from the field for Puerto Rico. He made 57 percent of his shots inside-the-arc, which ranked eighth in the event. He added 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 per game. Strawther had four games scoring at least 20 points, with his tournament-high performance coming in the final game, a 40-point effort against Russia.

"It's just awesome to finally make it official to get Julian here," Few said. "He and his family have been so supportive of him becoming a member of the program. He's going to be a great player up here. He's highly motivated, really skilled and can really score the ball. He will be a really nice versatile addition. He's already played against a lot of high-level talent. He should be ready to go from day one."