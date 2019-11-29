Zags knock off No. 11 Oregon in overtime nailbiter to advance to Atlantis title game

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

NASSAU, Bahamas - The 8th ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated on the season as they knock off No. 11 Oregon 73-72 in overtime at the Battle For Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Filip Petrusev used his size advantage well leading the Zags with 22 points, and 15 rebounds.

Corey Kispert had another hot start to the game scoring 11 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs to a five point lead at the break, he ended with 17 points.

Freshman Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Zags their final lead.

The Bulldogs advance to the tournament championship game where they will square off against Michigan who knocked off 6th ranked North Carolina in the other semi-final. Tomorrow's championship game will tip off at 11am pacific time.