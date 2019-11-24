Zags improve to 6-0 with another blowout win

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 8th ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs improved to 6-0 with a 77-49 win over Cal State Bakersfield Saturday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Filip Petrusev led the offense with 15 points and 7 rebounds as the Bulldogs size advantage was big once again.

Killian Tillie knocked down three 3-pointers on the way to a 13 point night in his second game back from injury.

It was a balanced attack all night as five different Bulldogs finished in double figures in scoring.

Next up for Gonzaga is the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas, they will take on Southern Mississippi Wednesday night at 4pm pacific.