Zag Mania Game Plan: Friday, March 29th

ANAHEIM, Calif. - For the second time in three years, Gonzaga is back in the Elite Eight after fending off Florida State Thursday night, getting revenge from last year with a 72-58 victory.

After the Bulldogs survived and advanced, Texas Tech put on a defensive clinic to upset the West Region's No. 2 seed, Michigan. The Red Raiders held the Wolverines to the fewest points ever scored by a two-seed in the NCAA tournament, just 44 points, as they poured in 63 themselves.

Friday is the day in-between games, so here is what the Zags will be focused on:

Study that TTU defense: The Red Raiders limited Michigan to just 16 first-half points, and only allowed ONE made three. They play a Bob King-style defense where they force everybody away from the middle of the court, using the sideline as an extra defender. Gonzaga will have to find ways to score; they still lead the nation in field goal percentage, so a lot of pressure will be on TTU. Don't pack your bags: The season marches on! Eight teams will play their last basketball game between Thursday and Friday, the Bulldogs are one of just eight teams that get to keep their suitcases open in hotel rooms as they play on. Inception is possible: Every player on this team can dream of making it back to the Final Four and National Championship, but it's one thing to dream and another to " do. " Everybody on the team has that in mind and Zags fans in Spokane are tuning in to the same dream.

We'll find out if the team can turn that dream into reality on Saturday afternoon, tip-off time set for 3:09 p.m. PST against Texas Tech.