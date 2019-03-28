Zag Mania Game Plan for March 28th: It's game day against FSU

ANAHEIM, Calif. - It's game day for the Zags as they try to move on to the Elite Eight, but standing in their way is a Florida State team that ended their season last year.

Today's game plan starts with one thing that undoubtedly contributed to the Bulldog's last year; a surprise Killian Tillie scratch just before tip-off. His hip pointer flared up less than 24 hours before the game, and he was unable to play against an FSU team whose strength was their height and athleticism.

Healthy shoot-around Be the hammer, not the nail: this is going to be a battle of athleticism, both of these teams have great length and athleticism, but neither team has a typical sit-in-the-key center, so Gonzaga has to be the aggressor in this game if they want things to go differently than last year. Revenge is a dish best served cold: From the moment the Bulldogs saw Florida State in their bracket, they did not hold back when asked about revenge. FSU ended their season early last year with a 15-point upset, and the Zags want to serve up the same fate to the Seminoles this year.

Be sure to folllow Keith Osso (@ossokxly) and Alyssa Charlston (@alyssacharlston) on Twitter for all the behind-the-scenes action going on during game day!