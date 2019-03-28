Zag Mania Game Plan for March 28th: It's game day against FSU
ANAHEIM, Calif. - It's game day for the Zags as they try to move on to the Elite Eight, but standing in their way is a Florida State team that ended their season last year.
Today's game plan starts with one thing that undoubtedly contributed to the Bulldog's last year; a surprise Killian Tillie scratch just before tip-off. His hip pointer flared up less than 24 hours before the game, and he was unable to play against an FSU team whose strength was their height and athleticism.
- Healthy shoot-around
- Be the hammer, not the nail: this is going to be a battle of athleticism, both of these teams have great length and athleticism, but neither team has a typical sit-in-the-key center, so Gonzaga has to be the aggressor in this game if they want things to go differently than last year.
- Revenge is a dish best served cold: From the moment the Bulldogs saw Florida State in their bracket, they did not hold back when asked about revenge. FSU ended their season early last year with a 15-point upset, and the Zags want to serve up the same fate to the Seminoles this year.
