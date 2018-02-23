Stockton Lifts Bulldogs Over San Diego Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - Laura Stockton hit a game-sealing three with 33 seconds left and the shot clock winding down, and Gonzaga defeated San Diego 58-54 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday night.

The Toreros did not get off a decent attempt against the Zags defense after Stockton’s three, who led the Zags with 14 points on six-of-13 shooting, going two-of-three from distance. Jill Barta had her 10th double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead GU, and Jessie Loera scored 10 points on four-of-nine shooting. The Zags’ bench was critical chipping in 19 points on the night.

The Zags kept working to find their offensive rhythm early, as USD led 7-6 through the first five minutes, but the Toreros did endure two separate two-minute scoreless streaks. A layup from Barta and fastbreak led by Barta to Emma Stach saw the Zags lead 10-9 after one. GU had six second-chance points on three offensive rebounds. Four minutes into the second quarter GU led 19-13 after breaking on a 7-0 run on blocked shots from Zykera Rice, who finished with six points and six boards, and LeeAnne Wirth, as USD went scoreless for almost four minutes, as Loera scored five points in that stretch. Loera added another long range bomb before USD finally scored. Gonzaga took a 28-22 lead into the break. Loera joined Barta with eight points to lead the Zags. The GU bench scored 12 points and their defense had three blocks and five steals, led by Loera with three.