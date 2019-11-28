Shorthanded Zags stay unbeaten with win in the Bahamas

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

NASSAU, Bahamas - Corey Kispert entered today's game against Southern Mississippi in a three game shooting slump. He put that away early in the game connecting from behind the arc seven times on the way to a game high 28 points as the Zags cruise to a 94-69 win.

Joel Ayayi had a big day for the Bulldogs as well finishing with a double-double 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Filip Petrusev continued his great start to the season chipping in with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The Zags were once again playing without Senior Killian Tillie who, according to the television broadcast, has soreness in the same knee that kept him out at the beginning of the season.

Also in the first minute of the game, Freshman Anton Watson left the game with what looked like an ankle injury, he did not return.

Gonzaga advances to the Semi-Final of the Battle For Atlantis tournament, they will play the winner of #11 Oregon and #13 Seton Hall Thursday.