Same matchup, better teams; improved Gonzaga and Florida State rosters square off in 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. - One year after Florida State sent Gonzaga home early in the Sweet Sixteen, the two find themselves in the exact same situation, but 30 miles north and much-improved rosters.

The Zags did not have Killian Tillie due to a last-minute hip injury that kept him out of the game. Brandon Clarke was still finishing up his redshirt tranfer year, and also on the bench. Geno Crandall had not even made his decision to spend the final year of his eligibility as a Bulldog, and all three should be healthy for Thursday's matchup.

Florida State is no surprise this year. Mark Few called them a "vastly underseeded" team, as a four seed. They have won 16 of their last 18 games, with those two losses coming to Duke and North Carolina.