Rui Hachimura drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards

BROOKLYN, New York - Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura will be headed to the Washington Wizards after being selected ninth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He is the first Japanese-born basketball player to ever be drafted in the first round.

Rui was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and a first team All-American. Most draft experts say he has a high ceiling because of his youth, athleticism and the fact that he is still pretty new to American basketball.

His improvement was on display all year, as a sophomore he came off the bench for the Zags, but became their leading scorer this year, averaging 19.7 points a game and 6.5 rebounds.

In the hours leading up to the draft on Thursday, most mock drafts had him being selected after his fellow frontcourt teammate, Brandon Clarke.

This will be the first time Gonzaga has ever had two players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in the same year. The most recent first-round pick was Zach Collins in 2017 by the Portland Trailblazers.

