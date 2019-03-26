Record-breaking season comes to an end for Gonzaga women

CORVALLIS, Ore. - One of the best season's in program history came to an end Monday night as they fall short in a back-and-forth battle at Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 76-70

Zykera Rice played limited minutes with foul trouble, but led Gonzaga in scoring with 20 points.

Making it to the second round was an accomplishment as the Zags were shorthanded without the services of Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend who were both injured in the WCC tournament.

The Bulldogs end the season with a 29-5 record.