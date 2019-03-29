"Big Shot Snacks" Zach Norvell Jr. steps up in crunch time to help the Zags reach Elite Eight

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Zach Norvell struggled from three in Gonzaga's first two games of the NCAA Tournament, but just like last year, he called his own number in a clutch moment to help the Zags get their revenge over Florida State Thursday night.

Most of the team was calling him "Big Shot Snacks" because he's always willing to step up in the moment.

Gonzaga held a lead from 15 minutes into the first half and never let it up, but that doesn't mean FSU didn't get close.

With three minutes remaining, the Seminoles put the full-court press on in an attempt to trim a four-point Gonzaga lead. A comeback looked imminent.

Enter, Snacks. Norvell Jr. was 4-14 in the first two games of the tournament, but turned it around tonight. He drained a three from the left wing that put the Zags up seven, and they just built from there to win 72-58. Norvell Jr. finished the night 4-8 from downtown with 14 points.

Rui Hachimura led three other scorers in double digits with 17.

Next up, the Bulldogs face a Texas Tech team that beat second-seeded Michigan Thursday night with a 63-44 final. Tip-off is set for Saturday at 3:09 p.m. PST.