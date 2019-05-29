Petrusev returning to Gonzaga for Sophomore season

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Gonzaga freshman Filip Petrusev announced Tuesday that he will not pursue any professional options and will return for his sophomore season.

Petrusev was named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team after appearing in 32 games in his first season at Gonzaga. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game during his freshman campaign. He made 55 percent of his shots from the field and 64-of-75 of his free throws (85.3 percent). The Belgrade, Serbia, native finished the season with 15 blocked shots as well.

In 2018-19, the Zags advanced to their fifth-straight Sweet 16, the longest active streak in the nation, before ending the season in the program’s fourth Elite Eight. Gonzaga won 33 games, going 16-0 in West Coast Conference play, winning the league regular season title for the seventh straight season.