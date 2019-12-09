No. 9 Gonzaga downs No. 22 Washington 83-76 in another classic

SEATTLE, Wash. - The top-25 matchup between two Washington schools lived up to all the hype.

No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 22 Washington came down to the final seconds last year in the Kennel, this year was not much different.

Even though Gonzaga took the lead at the 17:14 mark in the first half, and never let it go, the Huskies never trailed by more than 8 until about 8:30 left in the game.

At half, Ryan Woolridge led the Zags in scoring with 10, and Washington's Isaiah Stewart led the Dawgs with 10 as well.

The Zags took their largest lead of the game after a Drew Timme tip-in with a little over eight minutes to go, but the Dawgs chipped away.

Jaden McDaniel's three-pointer with four minutes left in the game brought Washington within 2 points at 72-70.

Bulldog's forward Killian Tillie answered under a minute later with a three, making it a 5-point Gonzaga lead.

But Naz Carter drew the Dawgs within three again, with a triple of his own. Gonzaga led 79-76 with 1:20 remaining.

The three that mattered most was Joel Ayayi's with 27 seconds left to put the Zags up 83-76, and for good.

It's the sixth straight victory for Gonzaga over UW.

Washington hasn't beaten Gonzaga since 2005.