No. 8 Gonzaga looks to go 5-0 hosting U-T Arlington

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Coming off a 30-point win over Texas A&M on the road, the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs look for their fifth straight win against the University of Texas-Arlington.

The Mavericks have dropped two straight, including a 20 point defeat at No. 14 Oregon. Their only player averaging double figures is David Azore.

UTA likes to shoot the three, but Gonzaga is coming off their best defensive performance of the season, holding the Aggies to 49 points. The most impressive part was holding them scoreless during a 20-0 run that spanned for 11 minutes in the first half in College Station.

Filip Petrusev leads the Zags in scoring and rebounding at 18ppg and 9 rpg.

The Zags outrebounded their first four opponents by an average of 17.8 rpg.

Tip-off in The Kennel is tonight at 6 p.m, watch 4 News Now Nightside for highlights and hear from head coach Mark Few and the team!