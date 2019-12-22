No. 2 Gonzaga routes Eastern Washington at home, 112-77

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since 2011, the Gonzaga Bulldogs hosted Eastern Washington in the Kennel, and the Bulldogs ran away with the game early, downing the Eags 112-77.

It was the final game for both teams before they get a short break for the holidays, but the No. 2 Zags came in focused and ready, taking a 112-77 win.

Eastern Washington was 7-3 heading into the matchup, averaging 90 points a game, and carried a higher RPI and NET ranking in college basketball than the North Carolina Tarheels.

That's likely why Gonzaga didn't take them lightly. The Eagles never led in this game. The closest Eastern got was a 6-6 tie four minutes into the first half. From there, the Bulldogs outscored them 58-27 from there, and led by 31 points at halftime.

In that first frame, the Zags shot 52% from the field, while Eastern shot 35%. Gonzaga also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Eags 33-10.

The second half was more of the same, Gonzaga kept controlling the glass and getting points in the paint.

Gonzaga spread out the scoring, with five players in double figures. Filip Petrusev: 24 pts, Admon Gilder: 22pts, Joel Ayayi: 13 pts, Ryan Woolridge: 15pts, and Corey Kispert with 13pts.

Eastern Washington was led by Jacob Davidson with 17 and Tyler Kidd with 16.

Gonzaga is now 13-1 and hosts Detroit Mercy on December 30th at 6 p.m.