New-look Zags ready to open their season Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs were a game away from the Final Four again last season, and the roster took a complete hit as six starters and key players are missing from last year's team.

However, what we've learned over the years, the Gonzaga Bulldogs always re-load and it looks that way again this season.

There are a number of new faces that will see regular playing time and even be in the starting lineup.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

This year's starting back court will be made up of two newcomers, but they both come with experience. Two Senior grad transfers in Admon Gilder from Texas A&m and Ryan Woolridge from North Texas. Mark Few was very complimentary of both guards after their exhibition win saying they will create a lot of turnovers because they jump balls better than they've had in the past.

Speaking of defense, we say a press in the team's exhibition game, but not the normal Gonzaga press. Usually if the Zags go into a press it's simply to slow down the other team, it historically hasn't created a ton of steals and turnovers. This year may be different simply with the addition of Freshman Anton Watson from Gonzaga Prep. He was running the top of the press against LCSC and the Bulldogs had 18 steals in that game. This added dimension could be a game changer for Gonzaga.

Another true Freshman that was impressive Friday night is Drew Timme. He looks like he's 25 years old with a full beard, and a lot of "dad game," but Timme is young and has already shown he has a knack for finding angles and scoring inside.

Then there are the rare familiar faces on this team. Corey Kispert is expected to have more of a scoring role on this year's team, and he's already discussed being more of a vocal leader. Killian Tillie is one of the better big men in college basketball, but the big issue with him; he's never healthy. This year Tillie will begin the season on the bench as he continues his comeback from a knee procedure. When he returns to the lineup, watch out as Gonzaga could be scary once again.

The biggest takeaway at the exhibition game was the size and length of this team. They will cause problems against almost every team they play simply because they are just big. Filip Petrusev looked much improved and more athletic Friday, and could be the key to another deep run later down the road.

Tuesday's opener should give us more of a glimpse of what to expect this year, but really the first time Gonzaga will probably be tested at all will be in a couple weeks when they play at Texas A&M. Expect plenty of highlights and a one-sided score Tuesday in the game against Alabama State.