Kispert leads Gonzaga to opening-game win
SPOKANE, Wash. - A big second half by the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs leads them to a comfortable 95-64 win over visiting Alabama State in the season opener.
Corey Kispert is expected to have more of a scoring role this year, and he showed why with a career high 28 points.
The Hornets were able to stay with Gonzaga for the better part of 25 minutes as they trailed by just 12 at the half and cut it to 9 after the break. But Gonzaga started rolling and pulled away down the stretch.
Next up for the Zags is another home game Saturday when they host Arkansas Pine Bluff, tip off will be at 5.
