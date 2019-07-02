Josh Perkins looking to make NBA roster this summer

Gonzaga Bulldogs

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's all-time assists leader Josh Perkins is looking for an NBA contract this summer.  

Last year he was one of the most experience floor generals in all of college basketball, yet he finds himself in a position where he has to prove he can play at the next level.  

During the pre-draft process Perkins was flown all over the country to workout for a number of teams, however he went undrafted.

Perkins has signed an elite 10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets that could turn into a two-way contract with the team if he performs well during the teams summer league schedule.

Perkins says he's used to being in this position and can't wait to prove people wrong.

Charlotte's first summer league game is in Las Vegas on Friday.

