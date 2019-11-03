Gonzaga women look sharp in Exhibition win

Gonzaga Bulldogs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga women took care of business in their Exhibition game against Warner Pacific Saturday, the Bulldogs win it big 105-45.

Jenn Wirth led the way offensively with 17 points, and 7 rebounds.  Katie Campbell chipped in 16 points as the Zags had four players in double figures.

The scoring was very balanced with every player getting in the stat sheet and six players had at least 8 points.

Gonzaga will open the regular season a week from Sunday with a home game against CSU Bakersfield, tipoff will be at 2pm.

