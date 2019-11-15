Gonzaga women improve to 2-0 with win over UT-Martin

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a 78-55 win over Tennessee-Martin Thursday in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Jenn Wirth led the Zags in scoring with 17 points and added 4 rebounds as three Bulldogs were in double figures.

Things get much tougher for the Bulldogs Sunday as they travel to Palo Alto for a matchup with the 3rd ranked Stanford Cardinal.