Gonzaga women improve to 2-0 with win over UT-Martin
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a 78-55 win over Tennessee-Martin Thursday in the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Jenn Wirth led the Zags in scoring with 17 points and added 4 rebounds as three Bulldogs were in double figures.
Things get much tougher for the Bulldogs Sunday as they travel to Palo Alto for a matchup with the 3rd ranked Stanford Cardinal.
