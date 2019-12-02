Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 22 Gonzaga women are Gulf Coast Showcase champs after 63-50 win over Purdue

ESTERO, Fla. - Sophomore Melody Kempton's 18 points led the Zags to a 13-point win over Purdue to take home the championship in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Former Post Fall Trojan, Kempton was 7-12 from the floor with six rebounds. Jessie Loera and LeeAnne Wirth added 12 each. 

The Bulldogs and Boilermakers did not shoot well from three, the Zags were 1-12 while Purdue went 3-13. 

The Zags still led for a majority of the game, mostly by forcing 21 turnovers out of Purdue and converting those into 26 points. The Bulldogs only turned the ball over eight times as a team.

Victories over Dayton and Middle Tennessee put No. 22 Gonzaga in the championship, each win was by 11 points or more.

The Zags improve to 6-1 on the season and play at Montana State Thursday, December 5th with a 5 p.m. tipoff. 

 

