Gonzaga women advance to Gulf Coast Showcase title game with win over MTSU

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 03:44 PM PST

ESTERO, Fla. - The 23rd ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs get 18 points from Jenn Wirth to lead the way to a 62-50 win over Middle Tennessee State in the semi-final of the Gulf Coast Showdown.

Katie Campbell and Melody Kempton both chip in with 10 points for the Zags who improve to 5-1 on the season.

With the win Gonzaga advances to the title game of the tournament where they will face the winner of Arizona State/Purdue to be played Saturday at 4:30 pacific time.  The Championship game will be played Sunday at 4.30.

 

