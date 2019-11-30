Gonzaga women advance to Gulf Coast Showcase title game with win over MTSU

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

ESTERO, Fla. - The 23rd ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs get 18 points from Jenn Wirth to lead the way to a 62-50 win over Middle Tennessee State in the semi-final of the Gulf Coast Showdown.

Katie Campbell and Melody Kempton both chip in with 10 points for the Zags who improve to 5-1 on the season.

With the win Gonzaga advances to the title game of the tournament where they will face the winner of Arizona State/Purdue to be played Saturday at 4:30 pacific time. The Championship game will be played Sunday at 4.30.