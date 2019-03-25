Gonzaga vs. Florida State will tip off at 4:09 Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The much anticipated rematch between #1 seed Gonzaga and #4 seed Florida State is set for Thursday at 4:09 pacific time in Anaheim, California.
Last year the Seminoles pushed Gonzaga around and knocked them out of the NCAA tournament in the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs were without Killian Tillie in that game who was a late scratch due to a foot injury.
The Zags roster is much different this time around with a healthy Tillie, to go along with newcomers Brandon Clarke and Geno Crandall.
