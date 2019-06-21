Report: Gonzaga's Zach Norvell Jr. signs two-way contract with Lakers Josh Perkins with the layup against San Francisco. [ + - ] Josh Perkins with the layup against San Francisco. [ + - ]

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Gonzaga's Zach Norvell has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to insider Shams Charania.

Norvell was one of the best pure shooters in the draft as he knocked down 37 percent of his three's while at Gonzaga.

KXLY Sports Director Keith Osso previously said the Lakers were trying to buy up as many second round draft picks as possible to side-step the salary cap. Norvell went undrafted Thursday night, but still got the attention of the Lakers.

Norvell toeing the three point line as a kick-out option for a driving Lebron must have been of interest to the Lakers, said Osso. The Lakers have had success with a few former Zags in recent years: Roni Turiaf and Jonathan Williams.

Rui Hachimura was drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards, while Brandon Clarke was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meantime, guard Josh Perkins has still not linked up with team.