Gonzaga's Petrusev named WCC Player of the Week

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev was named the West Coast Conference men's basketball Player of the Week the league office announced Monday.

Petrusev averaged 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in a pair of Gonzaga wins. He had back-to-back double-doubles and made 56 percent of his shots from the field (14-of-25). After scoring a career-high 25 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week, Petrusev totaled 19 in the win over North Dakota. He pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds against UND, made a career-high four blocks and matched a career-high two assists ... all in a career-high 23 minutes.

Friday at Texas A&M, the sophomore broke his career-high with three assists. He scored 14 points and pulled down 10 boards. Petrusev currently leads the conference averaging 9.3 boards per game. He is fifth averaging 18.3 points per outing.

Gonzaga hosts UT Arlington Tuesday at 6 p.m., before welcoming CSU Bakersfield Saturday.

Also Nominated: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco; Joey Calcaterra, San Diego; Tahirou Diabate, Portland; Kessler Edwards, Pepperdine; Eli Scott, LMU; Jake Toolson, BYU; Jahlil Tripp, Pacific;