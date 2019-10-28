Gonzaga's Ballo will redshirt this season

Gonzaga Bulldogs

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga freshman Oumar Ballo has been declared an academic redshirt by the NCAA for the 2019-20 season.

Ballo is unable to participate in athletic competition this season, but will continue to receive an athletic scholarship and practice with the team. He will have four years of eligibility beginning in the fall of 2020-21.

"Oumar is a tremendous young man and an intelligent student," GU Head Coach Mark Few said. "International academic eligibility can be complicated. He will be a significant asset to our program. This is an opportunity for him to become a highly successful student-athlete."

