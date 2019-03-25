Gonzaga making the Sweet 16 has become routine

SALT LAKE CITY - For most programs around the country making the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament would be a really big deal, at Gonzaga it's just something they've become used to.

The Zags controled the action in both their first two games in Salt Lake city and are now headed to the second weekend for the fifth straight year.

The Zags will head to Anaheim this week for a rematch with Florida State who knocked Gonzaga out of the tournament in the Sweet 16 last year in Los Angeles.

KXLY's Alyssa Charlston reports from Salt Lake City.