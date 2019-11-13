Gonzaga improves to 3-0 with another blowout win

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Eighth ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs had little trouble staying perfect on the season as they cruise to a 97-66 win over North Dakota.

Junior Corey Kispert led the way offensively with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Center Filip Petrusev chipped in with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 3-0 on the season, they will be at 2-0 Texas A&M Friday at 5pm pacific time.