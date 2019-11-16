Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 8 Gonzaga has no trouble in first road test, downing Texas A&M 79-49

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 07:14 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:03 PM PST

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Zags blew out their first three opponents, winning by a combined margin of 112 points, and the Aggies caused some problems early.

It was a rough shooting night to start in College Station, but Texas-native Ryan Woolridge helped pace the Bulldogs, leading the scoring with nine points in the first half. 

At the half, the Aggies had more made free throws than they had actual buckets, showcasing the Bulldogs defense. Gonzaga led 40-19 at halftime.

Preseason All-American forward Killian Tillie sat for the fourth-straight game, still recovering from the knee surgery he had in October. 

