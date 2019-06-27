Gonzaga announces dates for Kraziness in the Kennel, and FanFest

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 5, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 12.

Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players at a booth on Saturday at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane.

Saturday's appearance schedule will have women's players Jill Townsend and Katie Campbell available at 11 a.m. Jessie Loera, Jenn Wirth and Gillian Barfield will follow at noon. At 1 p.m., LeeAnne Wirth, Louise Forsyth and Kylee Griffen will take over. Men's players Killian Tillie and Corey Kispert cap off the day from 2-3 p.m.

Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be the public's first look at the 2019-20 men's basketball team, while Numerica FanFest will be the annual early glance at the women's team.

Gonzaga Hoopfest Booth Schedule for Saturday

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Katie Campbell and Jill Townsend

12-1 p.m.: Gillian Barfield, Jessie Loera and Jenn Wirth

1-2 p.m.: Louise Forsyth, Kylee Griffen and LeeAnne Wirth

2-3 p.m.: Corey Kispert and Killian Tillie