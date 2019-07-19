East Valley's Burland makes homecoming as a pro baseball player
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gage Burland is used to playing baseball in the Northwest, as an East Valley Knight, Gonzaga Bulldog, Lewis-Clark State Warrior. Now he returns to Avista Stadium as a member of the Toronto Bluejays Low-A Vancouver Canadians.
